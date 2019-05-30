Birds Gear up for First Home Series

After a long road trip to start the season, the Sioux Falls Canaries are back at the Birdcage!

The Birds' first home series of the year runs Friday through Sunday against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Friday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., Saturday's game at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday's game at 1:05 p.m.

The opening weekend is loaded with promotions. As always, the Friday home opener features a spectacular fireworks display, presented by Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

Fans attending the Friday and Saturday games will also receive a free 2019 magnet schedule, a must-have for any Birds fan looking to keep tabs on their team.

The weekend finishes off with the first Sunday Family Fun Day of the year, presented by Culver's. Young fans at the game can enjoy a postgame run around the bases, as well as autographs from players and coaches on the field after the game.

There's still time to grab tickets! Birds fans can secure their seats at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

