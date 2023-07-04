Birds Drop Pitcher's Duel at Kansas City

Kansas City, KS - The Canaries limited league-leading Kansas City to three hits on Monday but the Monarchs prevailed for a 2-1 victory at Legends Field.

Starting pitcher Ty Culbreth took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning but Kansas City opened the frame with three consecutive hits to score a pair of runs.

Wyatt Ulrich drew a two-out walk in the top of the seventh before stealing a base and scoring on a double from Trevor Achenbach.

The Birds loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning but could not score and were retired in order in the ninth.

Ulrich, Achenbach and Jabari Henry each finished with hits as the Canaries dip to 20-28 overall. The Birds will look to even the series when the two teams meet Tuesday at 1:00pm.

