Birds Bounce Back, Outlast Sea Wolves 6-5

December 10, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







BILOXI, MS

Same score, same situation in Biloxi as it was in Baton Rogue a night ago. Carolina surrendering a lead, Mississippi going ahead 5-4 in the third, and the Thunderbirds tying it at 5 late in regulation. The story ended differently than the night before.

After Josh Koepplinger's game tying goal with less than five minutes to go in regulation, Petr Panacek rescued the Thunderbirds with a backhand game winning goal with just 18.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Carolina surrendered the first goal of the game within the first minute of the game as Yaroslav Yevdokomiv capitalized on a misplay behind the Thunderbirds net. The Thunderbirds scored the next four unanswered, as Panacek, Pringle, and Ford twice blitzed the Sea Wolves and had things looking like a rout.

Mississippi notched two goals off the rush, both coming immediately after a penalty. Justin Barr and Jeff Eppright both scored on odd man rushed after coming out of the penalty box.

Koepplinger and Panacek then rescued Carolina in the third to give the Thunderbirds a much needed 6-5 victory.

The two teams will finish up their 3 game weekend slate tomorrow night from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

