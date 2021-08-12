Birds Blanked 8-0 by RiverDogs

August 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dipped back under the .500 mark with their second-straight loss to the Charleston RiverDogs 8-0 on Thursday night. The loss puts the Pelicans at 43-44 on the year, while the RiverDogs won their 62nd game and sit at 62-24. The game was broadcasted on the Marquee Sports Network, the TV home of the Chicago Cubs.

Myrtle Beach was held to just five hits for the game with Jacob Wetzel (1-3) extending his hitting streak to a season-long seven games. As a team, the Pelicans went 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Tyler Schlaffer (0-3) took his third loss of the year after lasting just three innings with two earned runs off six hits. Jarod Wright was impressive out of the bullpen, going four innings and allowing just two hits and a solo homer while striking out a career-high six batters.

For the third game in a row, the RiverDogs tallied double-digit hits with 13 on the evening. Tanner Murray (4-5, HR, 2 RBI) continued his hot stretch with his first home run of the season and two more runs driven in. Abiezel Ramirez (3-5, 2B, RBI) brought home a run with a double, while Beau Brundage (2-5, 2B, R) also posted a multi-hit game.

The win went to Franklin Decosta (2-0) after coming out of the bullpen and tossing five shutout innings with just one hit allowed and a season-high eight strikeouts. Ben Brecht started the game and lasted the first three innings with three hits allowed and two strikeouts.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first, Charleston put up two runs in the top of the third to get the ball rolling. Brundage and Murray both led off with singles, and both came in with two-out bloop singles by Alexander Ovalles and Ramirez to make it 2-0.

Murray led off the fifth inning with a rocket to left field that cleared the wall for his first home run of the season to make it 3-0 RiverDogs.

With the tying run at the plate, Fabian Pertuz struck out swinging for Myrtle Beach to end the bottom of the seventh.

The runs piled on in the eighth in ninth innings, as Ramirez doubled off new Pelicans pitcher Dawel Rodriguez and moved to third on a balk. Johan Lopez walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position, and back-to-back sacrifice flies by Michael Berglund and Alika Williams make the lead 5-0. Brundage then drew a two-out walk and stole second base to get into scoring position. He came home on a single by Murray for his second RBI of the game.

In the ninth, catcher Dean Nevarez came in to pitch and gave up RBI singles to Berglund and Williams to make the lead 8-0 in the final frame.

The RiverDogs now have a two-game to one lead over Myrtle Beach, with game four slated for Friday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.