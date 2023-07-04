Birds Bats Stymied by Kansas City

July 4, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - The Canaries were limited to two hits on Tuesday as they fell to Kansas City 5-2 at Legends Field.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before mashing a grand slam in the third.

Sioux Falls' first hit came with two outs in the fifth inning when Carson Clowers singled to score Trevor Achenbach, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the frame. Achenbach smacked a two-out solo homerun in the ninth inning but the Birds could get no closer.

Matt Gill threw three scoreless innings of relief to highlight the Canaries who drop to 20-29 overall. Sioux Falls will wrap up its nine-game roadtrip when the two teams meet Wednesday at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.