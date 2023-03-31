Birds Add Defensive Depth with Cam Ison Signing

March 31, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have added depth to their defensive core for the stretch run of the season, and added more to the roster's mixture of youth, speed and veteran savvy.

Defenseman Cam Ison joins the Thunderbirds after just finishing his third season of junior hockey in the GMHL with the St. George Ravens.

Since Ison is joining the club straight from the junior ranks, the FPHL's minimum games played requirement does not apply to him, making him playoff roster eligible.

"Cam adds a lot to our defensive group", said head coach Garrett Rutledge. "He adds to the youth and speed of our group and brings skill from multiple years of high-level junior hockey. He's got great hockey IQ and is a good puck handler."

In 92 games over three seasons with St. George, Ison notched 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists). He also appeared in 18 GMHL playoff games with the Ravens, picking up 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in postseason play.

Ison will wear #5.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.