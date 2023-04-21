Binghamton Takes 1-0 Series Lead Over Watertown

WATERTOWN- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves, 6-2 on Friday night. Binghamton takes a 1-0 series lead and can clinch a semi-final spot on Saturday.

Inside Watertown Municipal Arena, The Wolves scored on the first shot of the game. Former Black Bear, Everett Thompson, stole the puck away and caught the Black Bears in transition, leading to a 1-0 for the hometown team. That, however, would essentially end the offense for Watertown, as the Black Bears were able to score the next six goals.

Chad Lopez had the honor of scoring the first playoff goal of the season for Binghamton, tying the game at 1- 1. Tyson Kirkby added a power play goal late in the period to send the Black Bears to the intermission up 2-1.

The Black Bears poured on the goals in the middle frame. Jesse Anderson and Austin Thompson would get their first professional playoff goals, while Kirkby added his second of the night. Binghamton outshot Watertown 17-9 in the second period and carried a 5-1 lead into the locker room at the second break.

Tempers flared in the final period of the night. Even though the outcome had already been decided, that didn't stop the sides from exchanging unpleasantries. The third period dragged on as players from both sides were sent to the locker rooms early, multiple times throughout the frame. Binghamton netted their final goal of the night, while being short-handed. Mac Lewis added his name to the score sheet for the final Black Bear goal of the night.

Watertown was able to grab a greasy goal at the end of the game, but it would prove to be too little too late. Binghamton wins 6-2 and takes a 1-0 series lead back home to Binghamton. Game two will take place on Saturday at 7:00P.M. The Black Bears have the chance to be the first Binghamton hockey team to win a playoff series since the 2011 Binghamton Senators won their final series of the season, clinching the Calder Cup.

