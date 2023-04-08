Binghamton Sweeps Delaware 10-0-0 this Season.

Harrington, DE - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder 8-5 on the road on Saturday night. Binghamton completes the season sweep of Delaware winning all 10 games this season in regulation.

Delaware started the scoring in the first period. Marquis Grant-Mentis shot a puck to the front to the net that deflected off a Black Bears skate, into the net. A quick response from Binghamton followed, as Jestin Somero scored on a odd-mad rush just seven seconds later. Binghamton was able to put 19 shots on goal but went to the locker room tied at 1-1.

The floodgates burst open in the second period as both teams combined for seven goals. Andrew Logar gave the Black Bears the lead two minutes into the period, but Delaware returned the favor right back. Grant-Mentis scored on a shorthanded breakaway, that poked the metaphorical bears. Don Olivieri scored on the next two power plays, Connor Smith joined the fun as well, making 5-2 Binghamton with five remaining on the clock.

Delaware began to mount a partial comeback scoring the final two goals of the period, making it a one-goal game going into the final period. Binghamton led 5-4 after outscoring Delaware, 4-3 in the second.

The Black Bears made a switch in goal going into the third, Jeremie Forget played the final 20 minutes, stopping seven of eight shots. Talor Joseph received the win as the Black Bears were still leading when he exited the contest. Gavin Yates, Somero, and Josh Newberg all scored in the final period, as the Black Bears defeated the Thunder for the 10th and final time this season, 8-5.

Binghamton will wrap up the regular season next weekend with a home-and-home season against the Elmira Mammoth Friday and Saturday night. The Black Bears wrap up their home schedule on Saturday at 7:00P.M. for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are still available at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

