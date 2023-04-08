Binghamton Sweeps Delaware 10-0-0 this Season.
April 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release
The Black Bears defeated the Thunder for the 10th time this season 8-5. Don Olivieri led the game in scoring with four points, two goals and two assists. The Black Bears were able to score 8 goals without Kirkby, Gjurich, Lewis and Schultz (healthy extras).
