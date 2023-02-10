Binghamton Suffers Road Loss In Port Huron

Port Huron, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Friday night to the Port Huron Prowlers by a final

score of 6-3. A three-goal third period proved too much to overcome for Binghamton as the Black Bears record their

ninth regulation loss of the season.

The Prowlers were on the board first with a even-strength goal from Austin Fetterly. The Black Bears would answer

on the power play, thanks to Austin Thompson. Binghamton would outshoot Port Huron 14-12 in the first period,

and the score would be even at 1-1.

Period number two followed the same pattern... Port Huron scored a 5on5 goal, that would be answered a few

minutes later from Binghamton on the power play. This time it would be Mac Lewis scoring his sixth goal of the

season tying the game up at 2-2. Before the Black Bears could get to the locker room, they would allow a Port

Huron power play goal, sending the home team to the second period break, up 3-2.

Port Huron came out for the third period ready to go, Binghamton did not. The Prowlers were able to score two

goals in less than 90 seconds, extending their lead to 5-2, before the Black Bears could catch their breathe. The

power play was not able to convert late in the game, but Geno DeAngelo was able to leak another goal through in the

final five minutes. An empty-net from Port Huron would put the game away, as the Prowlers defeat the Black Bears

for the third time this season, by a final score of 6-3.

The same two teams will faceoff again on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05p.m.

