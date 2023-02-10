Binghamton Suffers Road Loss In Port Huron
February 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release
Port Huron, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road Friday night to the Port Huron Prowlers by a final
score of 6-3. A three-goal third period proved too much to overcome for Binghamton as the Black Bears record their
ninth regulation loss of the season.
The Prowlers were on the board first with a even-strength goal from Austin Fetterly. The Black Bears would answer
on the power play, thanks to Austin Thompson. Binghamton would outshoot Port Huron 14-12 in the first period,
and the score would be even at 1-1.
Period number two followed the same pattern... Port Huron scored a 5on5 goal, that would be answered a few
minutes later from Binghamton on the power play. This time it would be Mac Lewis scoring his sixth goal of the
season tying the game up at 2-2. Before the Black Bears could get to the locker room, they would allow a Port
Huron power play goal, sending the home team to the second period break, up 3-2.
Port Huron came out for the third period ready to go, Binghamton did not. The Prowlers were able to score two
goals in less than 90 seconds, extending their lead to 5-2, before the Black Bears could catch their breathe. The
power play was not able to convert late in the game, but Geno DeAngelo was able to leak another goal through in the
final five minutes. An empty-net from Port Huron would put the game away, as the Prowlers defeat the Black Bears
for the third time this season, by a final score of 6-3.
The same two teams will faceoff again on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05p.m.
Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or
visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year
long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.
