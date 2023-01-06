Binghamton Sets Multiple Records in Route of Port Huron

January 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers by a final score of 13-2. Binghamton sets multiple franchise records on Friday night for their offense.

The scoring got started just 27 seconds in as Tyson Kirkby sniped one past the starting goaltender, Wyatt Hoflin. Kirkby would be the first of nine different goal scorers. In a blink of an eye, the Black Bears added four more goals before the under-10 media timeout. Josh Newberg, Geno DeAngelo, Bret Parker, and Gavin Yates got rewarded early in the contest with each of them scoring making it 5-0. Hoflin was pulled and Rodrigue replaced his tandem partner.

With a new goaltender in between the pipes for Port Huron, the Black Bears welcomed him to the game in a bombardment of shots, three of which found the back of the net. Nikita Ivashkin and Bret Parker picked up their first goals of the night, while Parker was able to snag his second of the game. After 20 minutes, the Black Bears led 8-0, a season and franchise-high in a single period.

Kirkby was able to redirect a shot from JT Walters for his second, making the lead 9-0, but the Prowlers would break the shutout attempt of Riley McVeigh. On the power play, Evan Foley banked a shot off the back of McVeigh to ensure the Prowlers would get on the board, making it 9-1. Binghamton still led by 8 going into the final period.

Jake Schutlz decided to join the scoring column, blasting one past the reliever. And in the promise land you could find Bret Parker who scored his first hat trick of his FPHL career. Parker would go on to be named the first start of the game, adding three assists to his six-point night, also a career-high. Austin Thompson would score on the power play late in the game, and for the first time in franchise history, all of the forwards dressed, tallied one point on the score sheet.

Binghamton wins by a final score of 13-2, the most-scored goals in franchise-history and the largest margin of victory.

