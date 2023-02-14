Binghamton Rumble Ponies Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are pleased to announce their 2023 coaching staff. Manager Reid Brignac returns, joined by Pitching Coach AJ Sager, Hitting Coach Darin Everson, Bench Coach Mariano Duncan, and Development Coach Jeremy Cologna.

Brignac (pronounced Brin-yac), entering his fourth year in the Mets organization, begins his second season as manager of the Rumble Ponies. In 2022, he led a team that saw five players make their major league debut with the Mets after starting the season with the Rumble Ponies (Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty, Jose Butto, Nate Fisher, and Bryce Montes de Oca). This past fall, Brignac was one of two Mets staff members selected to be a part of the Arizona Fall League coaching staff, serving as the manager of the Peoria Javelinas. Following his retirement as an active player in 2018, Brignac was the manager of the St. Lucie Mets (Low-A) in 2021 before coming to Binghamton last year. As a player, Brignac appeared in parts of nine seasons in the major leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins. He was drafted by the Rays in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

Sager begins his second year with the Mets organization and first season as the Rumble Ponies Pitching Coach. Sager served in the same role for the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A) last season. Sager previously spent twenty seasons with the Detroit Tigers organization, including six seasons as the pitching coach with Triple-A Toledo. He pitched for parts of five seasons in the major leagues, playing for the San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Detroit Tigers as part of a 12-year professional career. In 123 major league appearances, the right-hander was 12-15, with five career saves and a 5.36 ERA.

Everson begins his first season in the Mets organization as the Rumble Ponies Hitting Coach. Everson spent the previous five seasons as the Colorado Rockies Hitting Coordinator. He also served as the organization's Triple-A hitting coach in 2017, Double-A hitting coach from 2013-2014 and as the club's Double-A manager from 2015-2016. He previously was part of the Marlins organization for four years and served as an Associate Scout with the Baltimore Orioles from 2003-04. Everson played professionally as a catcher and first basemen for seven seasons with the Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Boston Red Sox organizations.

Duncan returns to the Southern Tier to begin his second year as Bench Coach with the Rumble Ponies. He previously served as the bench coach for the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A) in 2021. He is entering his fifth year in the Mets organization. The former infielder played 12 major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays. He was a member of two World Series championship teams (1990 Cincinnati Reds, 1996 New York Yankees) and was inducted into the Dominican Republic Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Cologna (pronounced Cuh-low-nah), begins his first season in the Mets organization as the Rumble Ponies Development Coach. Cologna comes to the Mets organization from Missouri State University, where he spent the previous two seasons on the Bears coaching staff. He most recently served as the program's Director of Player Development. Cologna was a catcher and pitcher at Avila University from 2017-18 and began his collegiate baseball career at St. Charles Community College.

Also joining the Ponies staff in 2023 is Athletic Trainer Austin Dayton and returning for his second year as Performance Coach is Ryan Orr.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2023 season on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate) on Thursday April 6th, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 11th against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate) at 6:35 PM.

