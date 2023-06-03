Binghamton Makes 1st Off-Season Signing

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears made their first offical signing of the 2023-24 season adding forward, Dustin Jesseau. The 30-year-old forward will look to become one of the top goal-scorers in the league once again this upcoming season.

Jesseau measures at 6'1" 190 pounds, and will look to have a "power forward" presence on the ice. The former Hat Trick played in 26 games this past season, scoring 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points, averaging 1.6 points per game. The Scarborough, Ontario, native turned pro in the 2015 season as a member of the Danbury Titans, the predecessors to the Hat Tricks. Since then, Jesseau has spent time in the SPHL with the Mississippi RiverKings and Peoria Rivermen. In 13 career games against the Black Bears, Jesseau has managed to tally 16 goals and 16 assists across the last two seasons.

