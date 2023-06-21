Binghamton Homer Too Much in 4-2 Win Over Akron

The Akron RubberDucks and Binghamton Rumble Ponies donned their Copa de la Diversion identities as Los Condores de Binghamton launch a two-run shot in the fourth to come from behind and down Los Perros Calientes de Akron 4-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron took the lead in the second, Binghamton answered back in the fourth. Jose Peroza opened the inning with a single. After back-to-back strikeouts, Akron looked to escape the inning without damage. But Agustin Ruiz launched the 2-0 pitch off the slide in right to put Binghamton ahead 3-2.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver made his first start for Akron since returning from the injured list. Binghamton's leadoff batter, Wyatt Young, opened the game with a double and later came around to score on a sac-fly. Carver settled in after the early run only allowing one baserunner to reach on his way to three innings allowing the one run while striking out five. Tanner Burns followed with four innings of relief allowing three runs while striking out seven. Erik Sabrowski and Davis Sharpe combined to toss the final two innings.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the second when Bryan Lavastida doubled and Juan Brito singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Aaron Bracho doubled both home on a high fly ball that just landed inside fair down the left field line to make it 2-1 Akron. Los Perros Calientes tried to rally back in the ninth bringing the tying run to the plate with one out, but a fly out and strikeout ended the threat.

Notebook

Both Akron and Binghamton pitchers combined to strikeout 24 batters in the game (13 for Akron pitchers, 11 for Binghamton arms)...Brito extended his on-base streak to 11 games with the single in the second...Game Time: 2:24...Attendance: 2,380.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, June 22 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (2-3, 3.49 ERA) will take on Binghamton righty Dominic Hamel (2-4, 5.62 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

