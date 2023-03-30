Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Ceremony Announced

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, in partnership with the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame, are excited to announce the induction of three members on Hall of Fame Night, April 7th, 2023. Josh Hennessy, Patrice Robitaille, and Charlie Jawaorski will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1998.

Josh Hennessy was a second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2003 NHL draft. Hennessy made his way to Binghamton in the 2006-07 season and played four seasons with the Binghamton Senators totaling 289 games played. During his tenure in Binghamton, the forward recorded 99 goals and 114 assists, and in his final season in the AHL, was able to post a 30-goal and 38-assist season, both a career high. The Brockton, MA, native was also selected to the 2007 AHL-Star Classic. Hennessy would go on to play in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

Patrice Robitaille played three seasons with the UHL's Broome County Icemen, beginning in 1998. In his first year with the Icemen, Robitaille finished second among the team with 75 points, and was the team leader in assists with 57. In his second campaign in Broome County, Robitaille again led the team in assists with 59, and second on the team in goals with 30. In the 1999-2000 season, the Ste-Catherine, Quebec native ranked 12th among all skaters in the league with 89 points.

The late Charlie Jaworski is the final inductee of the Class of 2023. Jaworski was a writer for the local Press & Sun Bulletin from 1973-2011, where he oversaw the sports department for many years. The Detroit, MI, native spent 38 years with the Press & Sun Bulletin covering the Broome County Dusters, Binghamton Whalers, Binghamton Rangers, Broome County Icemen, and covered the 2011 Calder Cup Champion Binghamton Senators.

Hennessy, Robitaille, and Jaworski will be officially inducted into the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday, April 7th during a pregame ceremony before the Binghamton Black Bears and Delaware Thunder faceoff at 7:00P.M.

The Class of 2023 was originally scheduled to be inducted in April of 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed.

The Black Bears will wear their 50th Anniversary jerseys, commemorating all the past teams of Binghamton's hockey history. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, live, following the game.

