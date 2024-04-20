Binghamton Eliminates Watertown with 7-2 W

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears eliminated the Watertown Wolves from the Commissioners Cup Playoffs on Saturday, winning game two, 7-2. Binghamton advances and awaits their opponent in round two of the playoffs.

Opposite of the night before, Binghamton came out of the gate red hot. Connor Smith scored his first of the night with an individual effort off a blocked shot. Binghamton would take a penalty, but Dakota Bohn took advantage of the situation. Bohn grabbed a rebound off a shot from Kyle Stephan and settle the puck to wrist it by Bouchard, shorthanded. Watertown's Ross Bartlett was able to deflect a puck into the net, getting the Wolves on the board but the Black Bears added another pair before the break. Don Olivieri scored on the power play and Smith recorded his second at 4on4. After the opening 20 minutes, Binghamton led 4-1.

Jesse Anderson started the second period were the first period concluded. Anderson's first of the playoffs extended the lead to four, but the scoring run would end for the Black Bears. Tate Lesson tallied the second goal for the Wolves, cutting their deficit back to three. A couple of good follow-up shifts from Watertown came up empty handed, and Binghamton reclaimed their four-goal lead. Gavin Yates picked a corner on the short side of the net, scoring the sixth goal of the night for the Black Bears. The home team was feeling it, up 6-2 after 40.

Olivieri capped off the night with his second of the evening, converting the extra point against the Wolves. McAnanama stopped everything he saw in the third, capping off a 7-2 victory. Binghamton sweeps the playoff series 2-0, as they await their opponent for the second round.

