Binghamton Devils Issue Statement Regarding the Search for a New Head Coach

Statement from Binghamton Devils' General Manager Tom Fitzgerald regarding the search for a new head coach:

"The search for the next head coach of the Binghamton Devils is underway. Currently, there is no timetable to complete this process. There is a plan in place for the search, and we will take our time to make sure the best decision is made for the future of our prospects and the entire organization. We will continue to work to interview as many qualified candidates as possible and I am confident that we will achieve our goal to find the right coach."

