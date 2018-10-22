Binghamton Devils Announce Transactions

October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





The New Jersey Devils have made the following roster moves.

Placed defenseman Steven Santini (broken jaw suffered 10/20 at Philadelphia) on injured reserve.

Recalled forward Kevin Rooney and defenseman Yegor Yakovlev from Binghamton.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2018

Binghamton Devils Announce Transactions - Binghamton Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.