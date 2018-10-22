Binghamton Devils Announce Transactions
October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
The New Jersey Devils have made the following roster moves.
Placed defenseman Steven Santini (broken jaw suffered 10/20 at Philadelphia) on injured reserve.
Recalled forward Kevin Rooney and defenseman Yegor Yakovlev from Binghamton.
