Binghamton Devils Announce Transactions

October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release

The New Jersey Devils have made the following roster moves.

Placed defenseman Steven Santini (broken jaw suffered 10/20 at Philadelphia) on injured reserve.

Recalled forward Kevin Rooney and defenseman Yegor Yakovlev from Binghamton.

