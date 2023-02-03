Binghamton Brings the Thunder

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears routed the Delaware Thunder on Friday night by a final score of 8-2. Both new additions for the Black Bears shined, as Talor Joseph earned a victory in net in his debut, and Don Olivieri tallied three points.

After a scorless first period, the Black Bears got the scoring started in the second period with two quick goals from Chad Lopez and Austin Thompson. Delaware would push back with a power play goal, but 12 seconds later, Lopez would grab his second of the night, reclaiming a two-goal lead. Nikita Ivashkin now had two assists on both of Lopez's goals. In the final five minutes of the period, Ivashkin would add a goal of his own on a pop-up the bounced on the goal line and fell into the net. After two periods the Black Bears had secured a three-goal cushion, leading 4-1.

The final period of the night saw the penatiles start to wrack up, and both teams found themselves in-an-out of the penalty box. Thompson would grab his second of the night on the power play, collecting the loose puck out in front from a Mathieu Boislard shot, making it 5-1 in favor of the home team.

The Black Bears then conceded two straight penatiles and found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-on-3. Delaware would slip one through the five-hole of Talor Joseph scoring their final goal on the night, both of which came on the power play. Tyler Gjurich inched closer to the all-time FPHL goal lead with his marker tonight, Ivashkin picking up another assist. The new guy, Don Olivieri, wristed one from the point on the Black Bears final power play of the night for the icing on the cake.

The cherry on top was Chad Lopez scoring his third of the night for his 1st hat trick for Binghamton. 8 goals for the Black Bears on Friday night was more than enough to defeat the Delaware Thunder for the seventh time this season. The same two teams have a scheduled rematch Saturday, at 7:00p.m.

