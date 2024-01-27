Binghamton Blasts Elmira on 1st Responder Night

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 9-2 on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd. Seven different forwards recorded a goal in the contest. In front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893, the Black Bears made sure to entertain the fans in the first period. After killing off an early Elmira power play, Binghamton's third line made a mad dash towards the net when Thomas Wray may or may not have, stolen a goal from Josh Fletcher.

Binghamton would head to the penalty box two more times, but the penalty kill withstood the early tests. The Black Bears grabbed their second of the night from Tyson Kirkby on a beautiful stretch pass from Don Olivieri. The final strike of the period would come on the Binghamton power play as Gavin Yates deflected a shot from Dakota Bohn, sending the home team to the room up 3-0.

Not too much would change in the second period. The Black Bears scored four goals, one at even strength, one at 4-on-4, and two more tallies on the power play. Connor Smith, Don Olivieri, Josh Fletcher would find the goal column and Gavin Yates scored his second. Elmira's Gaeta scored to break up the shutout bid, but Binghamton was in firm control after two frames, leading 7-1.

The first half of the final period fell into a lull with the game out of reach for the visitors. The fans found something to cheer about when Andrew Logar scored the fourth power play goal of the night, followed up by Olivieri grabbing his second of the night. Vartiainen did score the final goal of the game, but the result was determined. Binghamton wins at home 9-2 on Saturday night.

