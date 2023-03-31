Binghamton Blasts Elmira in 73-Shot Performance

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira Mammoth for the eighth time this season.

Binghamton picks up a third-straight victory at home, as they score six goals and put a season-high 73 shots on goal.

Elmira started the game on time. The mammoth were able to grab the first goal of the game at the 4:28 mark, as Nate Campbell wristed one in on the powerplay. Binghamton answered with a takeaway in the Elmira zone. Mac Lewis stole the puck away from the goaltender, setting up Chad Lopez to tie the game at 1-1. Binghamton did not look back from there, as they quickly claimed the lead for the first time. Tyson Kirkby scored his first of the night, then Connor Smith would score his first ever professional goal in the final minute of the frame. Binghamton led 3-1 after one, scoring three straight.

Elmira did not go away quite yet, as they scored first in the middle period again. Luke Richards had a great stuff- chance that pushed the game back to a one-goal deficit for the Mammoth. It remained 3-2 for eight minutes, but Smith would answer the goal with another one. Binghamton was back up by two after two.

The scoring dried up for Elmira as they were not able to grab another goal in the third. Binghamton, however, added a pair from Kirkby and Lewis extending the lead to 6-2 when the final horn sounded. Binghamton finished the night with 73 shots, 21 in the first, 28 in the second, and 24 in the third. Binghamton wins 6-2 and outshoots Elmira 73-22.

The Black Bears return home again for First Responder Night against Columbus on April 1st. The annual Heart Cup game will take place at 3:30p.m. that afternoon before the Black Bears take the ice.

