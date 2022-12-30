Binghamton Blacks Watertown 6-0

December 30, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







WATERTOWN- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 6-0 on Friday night inside Watertown Municipal Arena. Riley McVeigh earned his second shutout of the season, stopping all 38 shots that came his way. Jessie Anderson tallied his first ever professional hat trick leading the way for the Black Bears. Interim-Head Coach, Brant Sherwood secures his first victory with the team.

Binghamton was on the board first. Gavin Yates stole a passing attempt in the offensive end and was able to deke around the goaltender to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. The Black Bears had two power play chances later in the frame but were unable to grab an insurance in the first period. Binghamton led 1-0 after the first period.

Period number two began with the Black Bears on the penalty kill. Austin Thompson was able to create a turnover after coming out the box, which led to a 2-on-0 chance for Nikita Ivashkin and Jessie Anderson. Ivashkin was unselfish and made the extra pass to Anderson for his first of three goals on the night. Halfway through the period, Tyler Gjurich was able to extend his point streak to 47 straight games with an assist to Tyson Kirkby. Gjurich would go on an add another helper to Justin Coachman's first goal as a Black Bear.

Coachman's goal was his first professional tally with another team, after spending multiple years in Watertown. That made the score 4-0 and chased the starting goaltender from the game. Binghamton was in control after the middle period 4-0.

Penalties became the name of the game in the third period, as the teams traded power play opportunities throughout the final 20. Binghamton was able to keep up the pressure, but Riley McVeigh was able to stand tall and turn away all the remaining shots that he faced. Anderson was able to make it 5-0 with 9 minutes left in the game, and he was able to secure his first professional hat trick with 16 ticks left on the clock. The Black Bears blank the Wolves 6-0 on the road.

The city of Binghamton will get the opportunity to welcome Coach Sherwood to the 607 on Saturday for a New Year's Eve afternoon matinee at 5:00p.m.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

