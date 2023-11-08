Binghamton Black Bears Prepare for an Exciting Weekend

November 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are set to host the Carolina Thunderbirds for the first back-to-back home series of the season.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for the weekend- opener on Friday, November 10th. The Black Bears will take the ice in their brand new, green, alternate jerseys for the first time in 2023.

On Saturday, November 11th, the organization will celebrate Military Appreciation Night for the third consecutive season. Binghamton will debut military appreciation specialty jerseys, courtesy of Lockheed Martin, for the Saturday night showdown against Carolina.

Veterans and active-duty military members can claim a free ticket to the Saturday night game thanks to Visions Federal Credit Union, by calling the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or by visiting the Black Bears hockey offices on the third floor of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Following the Saturday night game, the specialty jerseys will be auctioned-off in section one.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Binghamton Vet Center. This organization helps Veterans, and their family members build meaningful connections and develop tools for achieving success in military and civilian life. Veterans and military members can also purchase additional tickets for family and friends for just $10.

2023-24 Prorated Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

