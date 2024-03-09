Binghamton Battles Back for 1 Point

March 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in overtime 5-4 to the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night. Jestin Somero scored late in the third period to make sure the Black Bears secured a point in the standings.

A high-scoring first period entertained the fans inside the Danbury Ice Arena. Ruiz got the Hat Tricks on the board first on the first shot of the game, a rare occurrence this season in the series matchup. Tyson Kirkby answered back 20 seconds later, tying the game and partially silencing the rowdy crowd. Jesse Anderson picked up his 8th of the season, giving Binghamton their only lead at 2-1. Danbury was able to convert on their second odd-man rush, as Michael Falanga evened the score at 2-2. After one period the score was tied and shots even at 14 apiece.

Danbury became the benefactors of multiple unlucky bounces for Binghamton. Chase Harwell was able to score twice in the middle period, giving the home team a two-goal advantage. Gavin Yates though, was able to slide some momentum back in favor of the visitors, scoring his 16th of the season. Danbury played a better period, but Binghamton only trailed 4-3.

Neither side committed a penalty in the third penalty, another rare occurrence in the season series. Jestin Somero scored the only goal of the frame late with only 6:41 left in regulation time. Binghamton forced OT, but Danbury was the team that skated away with the extra point. Daniel McKitrick outwaited the goalie, who was knocked down by contact. The officials reviewed the play and goal stood. Danbury wins 5-4.

After two games on the road this weekend, the Black Bears return home to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, March 15th to take on the Mississippi Seawolves. The contest will mark the first of four-straight games at home for Binghamton.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.