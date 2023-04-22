Binghamton Advances To Semi Final Round

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears advanced to the semi-final round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs with a 6-1 victory over the Watertown Wolves. The Black Bears become the first team since the 2011 Calder Cup Champion Binghamton Senators to win a playoff series.

Binghamton started the scoring in the first period with a power play goal from Chad Lopez at the 7:26 mark. The Black Bears were able to extend their lead with Tyler Gjurich's first goal of the playoffs. Binghamton led 2-0 at the first intermission.

Colan Fitzgerald, a secret weapon of last year's playoffs, delivered the third tally of the night. Fitzgerald was able to out-wait the goaltender for a beautiful backhand goal. At the 3-0 deficit, Watertown did finally get on the board. Brennan Young scored the only goal of the night for the Wolves on a partial takeaway. However, Lopez would hammer a one-timer in the final 15 seconds of the period. Binghamton led 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Binghamton continued to pour it on in the final period, as the Black Bears put two more goals in the net. Don Olivier scored his first goal of the playoffs. Gavin Yates would follow a minute later. Talor Joseph shut the door, stopping 24 of 25. Binghamton wins and eliminates the defending champion Watertown Wolves 6-1.

The Black Bears are the first pro-hockey team in Binghamton to win a playoff series since the Binghamton Senators did so to win the Calder Cup (AHL).

Binghamton will turn their eyes to Danbury for the Empire Division Championship. Game one will be Friday night in Binghamton, at 7:00P.M.

