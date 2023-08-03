Binghamton Adds Young Goaltender, Sam LiVecchi

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of 21-year-old goaltender, Sam LiVecchi to the 2023-24 roster. LiVecchi most recently wrapped up his junior career last season with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL.

LiVecchi is a native of Rochester, New York, where he began playing hockey at the age of eight. He attended the famous prep-school, Brewster Academy, in New Hampshire before returning back to New York playing with the Rochester Coalition AAA club.

In his 18U season, LiVecchi boasted a 17-3-1 record with a 1.61 GAA and save % of .917, which ranked 35th across the country. In the same season, he was able to lead the Coalition to win the USA Hockey 18U AAA National Championship over the New Jersey Avalanche.

LiVecchi stands at a even 6'0" and catches with his left hand, much like Black Bears goalies from last season.

