Biloxi Walks off Both Games in Doubleheader Sweep of Smokies

BILOXI, MS - After playing just one game in the previous four days, the Biloxi Shuckers (44-69) swept their doubleheader against the Tennessee Smokies (46-62), 4-2 and 1-0, in a pair of walk-off victories on Saturday night at MGM Park. The Shuckers now have just one game left in the 2021 season.

Game One

Tennessee jumped out to a lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Christopher Morel. RHP Noah Zavolas responded by retiring the next eight batters he faced before surrendering a single to Morel in the fourth and a two-out double to Bradlee Beesley two batters later, scoring Morel to give the Smokies a 2-0 advantage.

Biloxi struck back in the top of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Mitch Longo, his 11th of the season, pulling the Shuckers within a run at 2-1. Thomas Dillard and Alexander Palma followed with a pair of singles, but Biloxi was unable to push across another run in the fifth.

Zavolas finished his night by retiring the final seven batters he faced including striking out Morel for the last out in the top of the sixth, Zavolas' eighth strikeout of the night. Saturday night was the seventh consecutive outing in which Zavolas has gone at least six innings and the 12th time in his last 13 starts that he has thrown at least six frames. The righty finishes 2021 as the Double-A South leader in innings pitched (120.1), strikeouts (121) and WHIP (1.19).

Longo brought the Shuckers level in the bottom of the sixth. Hayden Cantrelle singled with one out and two batters later Korry Howell legged out an infield single to put runners on first and second. Longo dropped a single into shallow center field, scoring Cantrelle to tie the game.

RHP Taylor Floyd (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless top of the seventh inning, allowing just a single and inducing a double play to face the minimum. Palma led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, his third hit of the game, before he was replaced at first by pinch runner Gabe Holt. Tristen Lutz replaced Holt at first on a fielder's choice before Chad Spanberger launched a 1-0 pitch from LHP Bryan King (L, 0-1; BS, 2) over the right-field wall, winning the game for Biloxi on Spanberger's 12th home run of the season.

Game Two

Biloxi had two early scoring chances in Game Two against RHP Dakota Chalmers. The Shuckers loaded the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the first but stranded all three runners. Brent Diaz hit a one-out double in the second and Gabe Holt worked a two-out walk, but both runners were stranded when Chalmers struck out the next batter.

RHP Justin Bullock took the hill for the Shuckers and threw up five scoreless frames. The righty worked out of his biggest jam of the night in the second inning. Morel started the frame with a triple, but Bullock induced a flyout from Grayson Byrd for the first out. Tim Susnara then walked and Caleb Knight attempted to squeeze the runner home with a bunt, but Bullock fielded the ball and threw home for Diaz to tag Morel and prevent the run from scoring. The Smokies would not have a runner advance to third base the rest of the night.

Chalmers allowed just one hit over his five frames while striking out ten batters. RHP Eury Ramos (L, 0-2) pitched a scoreless sixth for the Smokies and returned for the seventh inning. Gabriel Garcia began the frame for Biloxi with a double off the top of the left-field wall. A sacrifice bunt from Diaz moved Garcia to third but Devanney flied out for the second out in the inning. After a walk of Holt, LHP Burl Carraway entered for the Smokies and walked Howell, loading the bases for Dillard. The switch-hitter worked a 3-1 count before watching ball four miss inside, plating the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to win the game for Biloxi 1-0.

The Shuckers conclude the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park. Looking to win their last series of the year, Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Jesus Castillo (4-9, 5.06) to the mound against Smokies' RHP Joe Nahas (0-3, 7.59) for a 1:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

