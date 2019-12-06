Biloxi Shuckers Announce Naming Rights Partnership with Kloud 7

December 6, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced a multi-year partnership with Kloud 7 Business Communications for the naming rights to the luxury suite at MGM Park. Beginning in 2020, the area will be known as the Kloud 7 SkyBox.

"Kloud 7 has been an incredible technology partner as our provider for IT and phone solutions for the Biloxi Shuckers for several years, and this was an opportunity to further our partnership with a great local company," said Biloxi Shuckers Assistant General Manager Trevor Matifes. "Their partnership will allow us to continue to offer a luxury experience at an affordable price to individuals and groups at MGM Park for years to come."

Located on the third-base side of the suite level at MGM Park, the Kloud 7 SkyBox offers indoor and outdoor seating along with an all-inclusive menu for individuals and groups of 12 or more. The indoor area includes a cash bar, seating areas, and TVs to view Shuckers games. Outside, three rows of seating under the awning of the suite level protect patrons from the elements while providing stunning views of the Mississippi Sound. The Kloud 7 SkyBox will also be available for groups to reserve for outside events year-round at MGM Park.

"We are extremely proud to be taking our business relationship to the next level by partnering with the Shuckers for the sponsorship of the SkyBox," shared Ahmed Jalal, Chief Operating Officer of Kloud 7. " MGM Park is an immersive experience when you are at a game. Being able to support the Shuckers gives us the opportunity to not only provide yet another family-friendly space at the stadium but also invest in the Gulf Coast community. We encourage everyone to come out and experience Shuckers baseball for themselves."

Based in Mobile, AL, Kloud 7 offers full-service, cloud-based voice communication with 24/7 support, the latest in hardware selection and skilled, on-the-ground service technicians to accommodate the needs of businesses along the Gulf Coast. The unveiling of the remodeled Kloud 7 SkyBox will be announced at a later date. Fans can make reservations for the Kloud 7 SkyBox for the 2020 season now.

With the 2020 Biloxi Shuckers schedule announced, Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans, and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.