Biloxi Is Back to Start 12-Game Home Stand with Series against the Trash Pandas

BILOXI, MS - After 12 days on the road, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for their penultimate home stand of the 2021 season from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 5. The home stand begins with a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, August 29 and kicks off a stretch where Biloxi plays 18 of their final 24 games at home.

Tuesday, August 24 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

- The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers-themed 'Vaccinated' t-shirt in celebration of National Immunization Awareness Month

- Former New Orleans Saints cornerback and kick returner Tyrone Hughes will throw out the first pitch and sign autographs on the concourse during the game

- $10 craft beer 20 oz. souvenir mugs available at the third base beer garden with $5 refills through the seventh inning

Wednesday, August 25 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and College Fair Night

- Discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel

- College's from around the Mississippi Coast, Alabama and Louisiana will be set up on the concourse during the game to provide information for prospective students including William Carey, Mississippi College, the University of Louisiana Lafayette, Southern Miss, MGCCC and South Alabama.

Thursday, August 26 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 Sodas, $2 hot dogs

- $3 draft beer specials

Friday, August 27 at 6:35 pm: Sportula Giveaway presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

- The first 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a Shuckers' sportula (part spatula, part bottle opener) as they enter the gates.

- Murky Waters coupons for fans as they exit the game.

- Reigning Double-A South Pitcher of the Week Jesus Castillo scheduled to pitch.

Saturday, August 28 at 6:35 pm: Kids Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

- The first 1,000 ticketed fans will receive a kids backpack

Sunday, August 29 at 5:05 pm: Bark in the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark when they purchase a $7 berm ticket.

- Sunday Fun Day Packages available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

- Fun Day Packages include a reserved level ticket and a voucher for chips, a soda or water and a hot dog.

- Post-game catch on the field

In the Shuckers series opener against the Trash Pandas on Tuesday night, RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 4.79) will start for the Shuckers while the Trash Pandas will send LHP Ryan Smith (0-2, 6.53) to the mound. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets for every Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

