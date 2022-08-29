Biloxi Falls in Both Legs of Doubleheader

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (57-60, 23-27 2nd Half) fell in both games of their doubleheader, 7-3 and 6-0, to the Chattanooga Lookouts (52-67, 18-32 2nd Half) on Sunday at MGM Park.

Game One:

In the first game of the doubleheader, RHP Justin Jarvis made his Double-A debut for the Shuckers. The righty got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning but allowed two runs in the top of the second on a walk and three singles, giving the Lookouts a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second.

Biloxi picked up their starter with a pair of runs of their own in the second. Thomas Dillard and Felix Valerio each walked to start the inning, and after a strikeout and fielder's choice, Gabe Holt also walked, loading up the bases with two outs. Jason Lopez then hit a bouncing single up the middle, driving in two runners to knot the contest at 2-2.

Jarvis allowed a lead-off triple in the top of the third inning but responded by retiring the final nine batters that he faced. All told, the righty threw five innings and allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Chattanooga struck for four runs in the top of the sixth inning. LHP Clayton Andrews (L, 0-1) struck out Matt McClain to begin the inning but departed with two outs and the bases loaded. A wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, and a Michael Siani three-run homer made it 6-2 Lookouts.

In the home half of the sixth, Garrett Whitley walked to begin the inning but was caught stealing second for the first out in the frame. Dillard launched a solo home run to right, his 12th of the year, to get one back for Biloxi, but the combination of RHP J.C. Keys (W, 3-3) and RHP Ryan Nutof struck out the final five batters the Shuckers sent to the plate.

Game Two

LHP Nick Bennett got the start for the Shuckers and navigated through traffic on the base paths in three of the first four frames. Elly De La Cruz walked with one out in the first and managed to advance to third base, but Bennett struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand to leave De La Cruz in scoring position. A single and a walk put the first two runners on base in the second, but Bennett yet again registered a strikeout and a flyout to strand a pair.

After a 1-2-3 third inning with a pair of strikeouts, Bennett allowed a double to McClain with one out in fourth before a lineout and a groundout left the Lookouts second baseman at third base. Biloxi's lefty allowed a single to Quincy McAfee to start the fifth inning and a sacrifice bunt moved the runner into scoring position. Bennett struck out Siani for the second out before De La Cruz was intentionally walked and RHP Robbie Hitt (L, 4-3) entered with two men on base. Hitt issued a free pass to the first batter he faced but got a groundout from Encarnacion-Strand, keeping the game scoreless heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Biloxi's offense was held without a base runner for the first four innings as LHP Connor Curlis struck out six over four perfect innings. RHP Ricky Salinas (W, 4-4) came on in the fifth and Dillard greeted the reliever with a sharp single to right. A Zavier Warren single put two men on with one out, but Salinas got a double play that ended Biloxi's best scoring chance of the night.

Chattanooga would send ten men to the plate as part of a six-run top of the sixth inning, the only offense in the contest. The Shuckers were retired in order in the sixth and a double play ended the game in the bottom of the seventh, securing the series sweep for the Lookouts.

Following an off day on Monday, the Shuckers head on the road to begin a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday night. Neither team has named a starter for a 6:35 pm first pitch at Toyota Field. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

