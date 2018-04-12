Biloxi Battles Back to Defeat Braves

BILOXI, MS - Mississippi's Austin Riley (2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI) and Biloxi's Corey Ray (3-4, 2B, 5 RBI) put on a show for the fans at MGM Park each leading their team offensively. In the end, Biloxi (6-1) held on to claim their sixth consecutive victory and second in a row at MGM Park. Mississippi (3-4) is still looking for it's first road win of 2018.

After five scoreless innings, Michael Reed drew a one out walk in the top of the 6th followed by a single by Alay Lago. Then Austin Riley, first pitch swinging, hit a bomb over the left field wall to put the Braves up 3-0.

That lead lasted one inning before the Shuckers answered in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Heineman walked to lead off and Jake Hager doubled to put runners at second and third. After a strikeout, Ray delivered a two RBI single to right field to cut the Braves lead to one run. Troy Stokes, Jr. then doubled plating Ray and evening the game at 3-3.

In the eighth, the Shuckers got started with a single by Jake Gatewood, a walk to Nick Ramirez and a single by Heineman to load the bases. Then Ray stepped up and delivered a bases clearing double to the wall in left to put Biloxi up 6-5.

Touki Toussaint started for Mississippi and pitched five shutout innings walking three and striking out nine but did not factor in the decision. Corbin Clouse threw 1.1 innings surrendering three runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts and was charged with a blown save. Josh Graham took the loss pitching the final 1.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Shuckers used four pitchers with Zack Brown starting and lasting six innings allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Wuilder Rodriguez, Nick Ramirez and Nate Griep pitched one inning each with only Ramirez allowing the Braves to score. He gave up the homer to Riley.

Friday night, Mississippi will send TBA (0-0, 0.00) to the mound to face LHP Kodi Medeiros (1-0, 0.00) for Biloxi. First pitch from MGM Park in Biloxi will be 6:35 PM CT.

Mississippi (3-4) 5 9 1

Biloxi (6-1) 6 9 0

Win: Nick Ramirez (3-0)

Loss: Josh Graham (1-1)

Blown Save: Corbin Clouse (1)

Save: Nate Griep (4)

Attendance: 2,436

Time: 2:37

