Biloxi Announces Final Set of Promotions for September

August 21, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With just 18 home games remaining on the Biloxi Shuckers schedule, the Shuckers have announced the final promotions for the 2021 season. The promotions schedule features five giveaway nights, two fireworks shows and plenty of opportunities to celebrate the end of summer with the Shuckers.

The Shuckers five giveaways include three t-shirt giveaways on Tuesday, August 31, Sunday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 14. There will also be a wine tumbler giveaway on Saturday, September 4 to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Beau Rivage and the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, September 18 will receive a Shuckers Tote Bag, also presented by Beau Rivage.

Finishing off the season with a 'bang,' the last two post game fireworks shows are on Friday, September 3 presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, and Friday, September 17 presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Get into the college football spirit on Thursday, September 2 with Egg Bowl Night, celebrating the rivalry between Mississippi State and Ole Miss while we also celebrate the City of Ocean Springs.

Friday, September 3, the Shuckers will recognize our local heroes with First Responders & Front-Line Workers Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It's Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 18 and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act makes his triumphant return to MGM Park that same night.

The last Bark in the Park comes on Sunday, September 5, which is also the teams Suicide Prevention Awareness game, and the season rounds out on Sunday, September 19 with Fan Appreciation Day.

Daily promotions continue through the remainder of the season including Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing every Tuesday, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union every Wednesday, Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 every Thursday and Family Fun Day Sunday every Sunday.

The full promotion schedule for September is listed below.

Tuesday, August 31 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Care Center and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

Wednesday, September 1 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Thursday, September 2 at 6:35 pm: Egg Bowl Night, City of Ocean Springs Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Friday, September 3 at 6:35 pm: Post Game Fireworks presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center and First Responders & Frontline Workers Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Saturday, September 4 at 6:35 pm: Wine Tumbler Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage

Sunday, September 5 at 5:05 pm: Bark in the Park, Suicide Prevention Awareness Game with T-Shirt Giveaway and Family Fun Day Sunday

Tuesday, September 14 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Gulfport Nissan and Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing

Wednesday, September 15 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Partner Appreciation Night

Thursday, September 16 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

Friday, September 17 at 6:35 pm: Post Game Fireworks presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

Saturday, September 18 at 6:35 pm: Tote Bag Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage, Military Appreciation Night and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 pm: Fan Appreciation Day and Family Fun Day Sunday

Individual tickets for every Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.