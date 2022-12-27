Billy Vizzo Named SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Tuesday that Billy Vizzo of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 19-25.

Vizzo earned the honors following his three combined goals across Roanoke's two games last week. On Wednesday in Knoxville, Vizzo tied the score with a blast from the top of the circle's in Roanoke's 6-5 win in Tennessee. On Friday night in the Star City, Vizzo tallied both of the goals for the Dawgs in the 2-1 win over Fayetteville that gave the team its ninth win in a row, a new franchise record. The Shelton, Connecticut native notched the eventual game-winning goal with just 0.3 seconds left in the second period in the victory. Vizzo now has a team-best 11 goals this season, along with six assists and a plus-10 plus/minus rating.

This marks the ninth time in team history that a Dawg has won the league's player of the week honors, and the first since the goaltending tandem of Austyn Roudebush and Henry Dill split the honors for the week of December 13-19, 2021 last season. Vizzo is the first Roanoke skater to win the weekly award since Eric Witzel was named player of the week for February 5-11, 2018. The five-foot-eleven forward will also take the team player of the week honors, sponsored by Paylocity.

Roanoke will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen tonight at 7:15 p.m. EST at Crown Coliseum, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr.

