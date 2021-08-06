Billings Stretches Lead Late in 14-4 Defeat

Billings, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads seemingly found new life in the top of the sixth inning Thursday in game 2 of a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. Nick Gatewood drove in a pair in the inning on a double trimming the Mustangs lead to 2. The Mustangs would have a lot to say about that in the next two innings however putting nine runs on the board to highlight a 14-4 win.

A 5-run rally in the sixth inning would put Billings firmly in control of the contest. Jesus Azuaje and Chris Eusay got the rally started with back-to-back triples to drive in a pair. Christian Sepulveda would then launch a towering drive over the left field wall to put an exclamation point on a fabulous night at the plate. The New York native would finish the game 4-4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs.

The offense for the Mustangs would keep things rolling in the next half putting the game away with a 4-run frame. Anothony Amicangelo would drive home a pair with a single in the inning to put the finishing touches on a 4-hit night at the plate. Amicangelo would finish the game 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and 5 RBIs.

Nick Gatewood made sure the PaddleHeads would not go down quietly in the eighth knocking in his third run of the night on a single to cut into the Mustangs lead. Gatewood would be a bright spot in the loss finishing 4- for-4. Gatewood has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and leads the team with 23 doubles on the season.

The Mustangs (31-34) (13-4) now hold a 3-game lead over the Idaho Falls Chukars (44-21) (10-7), and the PaddleHeads (45-20) (10-7) in the second half standings in the Northern Division. The Mustangs have completely turned things around having finishing dead last in the first half standings. Billings has now won their last four games opposite Missoula overall.

The PaddleHeads will have a chance to turn things around on Friday night in game 3 of the series. Catch every pitch from Dehler Park on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. with action set to begin at 6:35 p.m. To Stay up to date on all the latest on the PaddleHeads on social media, visit gopaddleheads.com.

