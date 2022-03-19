Billett, Moyse Backstop Thunderbolts to 5-3 Win over Quad City

Evansville, In.: After a strong first-half performance ended prematurely by injury for Brian Billett, Evan Moyse entered the game and followed up with just as strong of a performance as the Thunderbolts defeated the Quad City Storm 5-3 on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville grabbed an early 1-0 lead at 1:19 of the first period as Derek Osik scored his first professional goal in his debut, assisted by Brennan Feasey and Cory Dunn on the power play. Despite plenty of chances and many big saves on both ends of the ice, the score remained 1-0 through the first period's remainder. Quad City broke through on the power only 46 seconds into the second period, as Logan Nelson tied the game. Billett was critical in making several big saves to keep the score tied in the next several minutes. After the Thunderbolts calmed things down, TJ Dockery scored at 9:25 from Austin Plevy and Connor Chatham to give Evansville a 2-1 lead. That lead lasted only 16 seconds, as David Brancik tied the game for Quad City at 9:41.

Shortly after Brancik's goal, Billett was injured in a net-front rush and was forced to switch out in favor of Moyse. The Thunderbolts picked up a power play moments later, and Mike Ferraro equalized, scoring at 13:24 from Brandon Lubin and Coy Prevost to put Evansville back in front 3-2, the lead lasting the remainder of the second period. After many big saves from Moyse in the first half of the third period, a Kevin Resop turnover in front of his own net led to Cameron Cook extending the Thunderbolts lead to 4-2 with an unassisted goal at 10:04. The Storm were unable to score on a late 5-on-3 power play, but did score with Resop pulled at 17:51 as Tommy Tsicos cut the lead to 4-3. In the fading seconds, Plevy scored an empty net goal from the red line, assisted by Ferraro at 19:55 to finish the scoring, 5-3 Evansville.

Plevy and Ferraro finished with a goal and assist each, while Dockery, Osik and Cook scored a goal each. Billett finished with 29 saves on 31 shots, while Evan Moyse finished with 16 saves on 17 shots faced for his 9th win of the season. Tonight was the last meeting of the regular season between the Thunderbolts and Quad City.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

