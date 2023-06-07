Billet Family Invitation Issued

The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks inviting families to become Billet families to host players for the NAHL and NA3HL Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks teams.

Billet families are an integral part of our organization, as they give our talented players a place to rest easy in a grueling hockey schedule and a family while they are away from home. It's also a uniquely rewarding experience for the generous families who open their homes to these players as they make their hockey journeys. The families get another member of their house and a lifelong connection in the hockey world.

As hosts, you'll get a $650 monthly stipend, $750 off Youth Hat Tricks Tuition for 8U or $1,000 for 10 U and older, in addition to several other perks, like 2 season tickets to the Danbury Hat Tricks' FPHL, NAHL, and NA3HL games.

To learn more, contact Amy Piantaggini- amypiantaggini@yahoo.com/(203)-947-1628.

