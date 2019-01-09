Bill Vilona to Join Blue Wahoos and Studer55

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Studer55 will add a Hall of Famer to their staffs in early 2019. Legendary local journalist Bill Vilona will join the Studer Family of Companies in mid-January, bringing fans closer to the field than they have ever been before with print, radio, and TV coverage of the Blue Wahoos, Minor League Baseball, and the Minnesota Twins farm system.

A member of the Pensacola Sports Hall of Fame and the University of West Florida Hall of Fame, Vilona established himself as the premier print journalist in the Florida panhandle during a 32-year career at the Pensacola News Journal. His award-winning coverage has included MLB All-Star Weekend, the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, the Super Bowl, five Masters Tournaments, the NCAA Final Four, the NCAA Football National Title Game, Atlanta Braves Spring Training, Florida State Football, and every season of Pensacola Pelicans and Pensacola Blue Wahoos baseball.

"Over the past 32 years Bill's quality writing for the Pensacola News Journal have been recognized for its excellence by many," Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. "He is a big part of the Northwest Florida family. We are grateful that his talent will be staying in the area."

In addition to covering Wahoos games, joining the Blue Wahoos broadcast team, and writing his signature human interest stories on players, coaches, and fans, Vilona will support Studer55 Flag Football and sports camps while continuing to cover sports in the Pensacola area. His writing will be published on the Blue Wahoos and Studer55 websites and also be available for publication by local media outlets.

The Blue Wahoos will open the 2019 season, their first as an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on Thursday, April 4 on the road against the Moybile Baybears before playing their home opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday, April 10 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. More information on the 2019 season and Blue Wahoos tickets are available at BlueWahoos.com.

