Biggers Homers Again, Riders Fall to RockHounds Late

MIDLAND, Texas - Jax Biggers blasted a three-run, game-tying home run in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, but the Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Midland RockHounds 7-6 from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (27-20, 59-57) found the scoreboard with a run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 advantage before the Riders (24-23, 55-60) jumped on top in the third. Keyber Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to right before Evan Carter delivered a two-run triple into right-center field to vault Frisco to a 3-2 lead.

The RockHounds then jumped back out in front with a three-run bottom of the fourth and added a run in the sixth prior to Biggers' three-run blast in the seventh to knot the score at 6-6. The home run with Biggers' 11th of the season and gave him long balls in back-to-back games.

In the bottom of the eighth, Justin Slaten (3-3) took over for the RoughRiders and allowed a go-ahead sacrifice fly to Sahid Valenzuela, giving Midland a 7-6 lead.

In his Double-A debut, Stevie Emanuels (1-0) threw the last two innings to earn the victory for Midland, including allowing just a walk in an otherwise clean ninth.

On the offensive side, Rodriguez and Kellen Strahm were the only players for Frisco with multiple hits.

Grant Wolfram paced the bullpen, throwing two scoreless innings while Matt Bush threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for game three of the series at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24th. RHP Seth Nordlin (1-4, 5.43) is poised to take the ball for Frisco against LHP Brady Basso (0-0, 3.00).

The Riders return home next week to kick off a two-week homestand that starts Tuesday, August 29th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

