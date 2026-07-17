Big-Time Save for Murphy #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Check out the Boston Legacy FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Legacy Notch Second-Straight Shutout in 1-0 Road Win over Orlando Pride
- Legacy Post Decisive 2-0 Win over Chicago in Pawtucket
- Boston Legacy Fight Back with Two Goals to Earn Point from Bay FC
- Boston Legacy FC: First NWSL Club on Strava
- Boston Legacy Face Narrow 1-0 Defeat at Kansas City Current