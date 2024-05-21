Big Time Moves!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 11: Nominees
May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past week of action in the USL Championship saw the league's goalkeeper show off their anticipation and reflexes in denying one-on-one opportunities and make remarkable stops on sharp finishes. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
