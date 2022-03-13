Big Third Period Secures Monsters 4-1 Win over IceHogs
March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-23-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Tyler Sikura notched a tally at 12:02 of the middle frame off assists from Cole Cassels and Tyler Angle giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. Rockford's Josiah Slavin recorded a marker just 50 seconds into the third period, but Sikura scored his second goal of the night unassisted at 7:20 to regain the lead. Kevin Stenlund added a tally 11 seconds later off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Cole Clayton extending Cleveland's lead followed by Tristan Mullin putting an end to the night with a empty-net goal at 16:22 assisted by Cassels and Billy Sweezey bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the victory while Rockford's Collin Delia made 25 saves in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, March 15, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 3 - - 4
RFD 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 0/3 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
RFD 25 0/3 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 24 1 9-6-1
RFD Delia L 25 3 10-9-2
Cleveland Record: 21-23-6-4, 7th North Division
Rockford Record: 23-23-3-1, 4th Central Division
