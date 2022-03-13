Big Third Period Secures Monsters 4-1 Win over IceHogs

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-23-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Tyler Sikura notched a tally at 12:02 of the middle frame off assists from Cole Cassels and Tyler Angle giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. Rockford's Josiah Slavin recorded a marker just 50 seconds into the third period, but Sikura scored his second goal of the night unassisted at 7:20 to regain the lead. Kevin Stenlund added a tally 11 seconds later off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Cole Clayton extending Cleveland's lead followed by Tristan Mullin putting an end to the night with a empty-net goal at 16:22 assisted by Cassels and Billy Sweezey bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves for the victory while Rockford's Collin Delia made 25 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday, March 15, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 3 - - 4

RFD 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/3 3/3 11 min / 4 inf

RFD 25 0/3 3/3 11 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 24 1 9-6-1

RFD Delia L 25 3 10-9-2

Cleveland Record: 21-23-6-4, 7th North Division

Rockford Record: 23-23-3-1, 4th Central Division

