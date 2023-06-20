Big Third Inning Proves Too Much to Overcome in Cubs' 8-4 Loss

SOUTH BEND, IN - Fort Wayne racked up five runs in the third inning and led the rest of the way on Tuesday night in the series opener between the Cubs and TinCaps at Four Winds Field.

Luis Devers allowed a single to begin the third inning and then the lineup flipped back to the top of the order with one out and six batters in a row would reach. A single from the top prospect in the Midwest League, Jackson Merrill, and then a pitch that hit Jakob Marsee loaded the bases. Back-to-back walks brought in the first two runs of the game and a Brandon Valenzuela single scored another and chase Devers. Jarod Wright came in and allowed a single to Lucas Dunn and a sac-fly from Carlos Luis.

Wright was great though going 2.2 innings and not allowing a run or issuing a walk, while striking out four batters.

Jared Kollar got the start for the TinCaps and dominating the Cubs for the second time this season. He was hit with a line drive single to start the game by Jacob Wetzel, but stayed in the game and shoved six innings allowing just one run in the sixth inning. It was the fourth time Kollar has been hit with a comebacker this season.

After stranding two runners in the first inning, the Cubs didn't get another baserunner off the former Scarlett Knight until the fifth.

Ed Howard single off of Kollar in the sixth and advanced to second base on a bloop single to center from Ezequiel Pagan. Pagan picked up two more hits on the night and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Kevin Alcántara followed with a third straight single in the inning to get the cubs on the board. All three hits came with two outs.

Chase Watkins issued two walks in the seventh inning and both would come around to score on a homer from Lucas Dunn. Dunn cranked a round-tripper on a 3-0 pitch to put the final nail in the coffin.

South Bend put up a fight in the ninth inning by plating a trio of runs but it was too late. Luis Verdugo smacked an RBI double and scored on a Bryce Ball double that came immediately after. Felix Stevens, in his South Bend Cubs debut, picked up his first Midwest League RBI on a ground out that scored Ball from third.

The Cubs and TinCaps tied with eight hits each on Tuesday night but the difference was really the third inning in which two walks and a hit batsman came around to score. Two more walks came around to score in the seventh.

