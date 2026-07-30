Big Sticks Come up Empty, Drop Season Series in Bismarck

Published on July 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (29-31 overall, 11-15 2nd half) dropped their final meeting on the road in the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry to the Bismarck Larks (29-31 overall, 13-13 2nd half) Wednesday evening 5-3.

The rivalry started off with two scoreless innings. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the scoring started from the Larks on back-to-back solo home runs from Keegan Landis and Blade Carver to give Bismarck the early 2-0 lead.

Badlands' offense was shut down by the Larks starter Luke Walter. Bismarck decided to go to the bullpen in the top of the 6th inning, which let the bats start moving. Dylan Myrow (Nebraska) hit a leadoff single, followed by a Dakota Howard (Southeastern) single to put two runners on.

Samson Pugh (Texas State) singled, scoring Myrow from second which was followed by a caught stealing from Pugh that allowed Howard to score, tying the game at 2-2.

Bismarck's bats responded in the bottom of the 6th inning, matching the two runs on a single from Landis, scoring Jackson Crider, followed by a Carver single, scoring Jacob Bennet and getting a 4-2 lead.

Myrow began the top of the 8th inning off with a single and scored on a double from Howard, making the score 4-3.

The Larks added the final run of the game in the bottom of the 8th off a single from Carver, scoring Carmelo Rivera, extending the lead 5-3.

The Big Sticks fall in the rivalry series to Bismarck 7-5 in the 2026 campaign, giving the Railroad to Roosevelt trophy back to the Larks. Badlands will head back home to take on the Mankato MoonDogs on Thursday evening, with first pitch set for 6:35pm MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2026

Big Sticks Come up Empty, Drop Season Series in Bismarck - Badlands Big Sticks

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