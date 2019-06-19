Big Seventh Inning Propels Rivets to Victory over Bombers

The Battle Creek Bomber's came out firing but were stifled late as they fell to the Rockford Rivets 10-2.

Bomber's shortstop Kelby Weyler kicked off the game with a standup triple and scored off a wild pitch in the next at bat.

The second inning for the Bombers started the same as the first. It was the newest face for Battle Creek, catcher Gabe Sotres tripled to almost the exact same spot in right-center and would score from third off a wild pitch in the next at bat.

Rockford came back to score in the 2nd after a triple from Jake VanderWal and a passed ball. A scoreless 3rd and 4th from Battle Creek opened the door for Rockford to take their first lead of the game with a two-run 4th inning.

Rockford would add one in the 6th and then the floodgates opened in the 7th. The Rivets bats were hot in the 7th as they started by scoring their first six batters in the frame behind three doubles, a single, and two walks bringing the score to 10-2. It was after the fifth run of the inning that Mitchell Lee would come into the game on the hill for Battle Creek. He stopped the bleeding by striking out three of four to end the 7th.

The Bombers would not recover from the deficit as the Rivets held on to win 10-2. Battle Creek did not record a hit after the 3rd inning and only saw four baserunners past that point. Bombers take on the Rivets again tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. EST.

