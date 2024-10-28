Big Plays Aplenty in Timber Mart Plays of the Week
October 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Pimpleton goes 65-yards to give REDBLACKS the late game lead but where did it rank among the Plays of the Week? Watch and find out!
