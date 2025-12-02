Big Players, Bigger Performances!: 2025 Prinx Tires Most Valuable Performer - USL Championship

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)







The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the 2025 Prinx Tires Most Valuable Performer award, honoring four of the top performers through the campaign for their contributions to their club's success across the regular season, playoffs and USL Jägermeister Cup.







