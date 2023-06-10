Big Offensive Day Carries Hammerheads

The Jupiter Hammerheads outslugged the Palm Beach Cardinals for a big 12-2 win on Friday afternoon.

The Hammerheads' offense was clicking early scoring two runs in both the first and second inning. After adding three more in the fourth and another five in the fifth, Jupiter led the Cardinals 12-0 going into the sixth inning.

Eight starters for the Hammerheads recorded a hit, while six had multi-hit games and seven players had at least an RBI in the big win. Leading the charge was catch Paul McIntosh, who is currently rehabbing with the Hammerheads. The former West Virginia Mountaineer went 2-3 with three RBIs, two runs, and was walked twice. Cristhian Rodriguez also filled the stat sheet after a 2-3 performance with three RBIs as well. Rodriguez also connected for his first home run of the season with a big three-run blast to center field.

The pitching staff also had an overpowering day. As a team, the Hammerheads recorded 15 hits and 15 strikeouts against their RDCS roommates.

On the mound, Karson Milbrandt started for the Hammerheads. The Marlins No. 16 overall prospect pitched four shutout innings with five strikeouts. It's the first time all season that the righty hasn't allowed a run.

Out of the bullpen, Manuel Medina, Juan Reynoso, and Chris Mokma all made appearances. Medina pitched a scoreless inning following Milbrandt. Then, Reynoso pitched two perfect innings. The Dominican Republic native struck out five of the six batters he faced and earned his second win of the season. Mokma closed out the final two innings for the Hammerheads.

With the series tied, the Hammerheads and Cardinals will continue on Saturday night. There will be a lot of fun at The Dean! Come early for our free Play Ball Weekend skills clinic, and then stay for the game at our Mascot Mania as we celebrate Hammy and Robbie's birthday. First pitch is at 6:00 PM!

