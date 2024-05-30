Big Night for Crawford, But Claws Fall 9-6

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Justin Crawford had three hits including a grand slam but the BlueClaws fall 9-6 to Brooklyn on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss drops the BlueClaws into a second place tie with Brooklyn at 26-22 with both teams three games behind Greensboro in the SAL North.

The BlueClaws jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Hendry Mendez. Justin Crawford came in to score after he tripled on the first pitch thrown by Jawilme Ramirez.

Brooklyn, however, answered with three runs in the second. Jeffrey De Los Santos' RBI double tied the game. With two outs, Nick Morabito reached on an Erick Brito error, allowing another run to score. Finally, Nick LoRusso's RBI single made it 3-1. De Los Santos, celebrating his 21st birthday, hit a two-run home run in the third to push the lead to 5-1.

Jimenez came out after four innings, allowing five runs, three earned. He did set a new career high with 10 strikeouts.

Alex Rao walked three batters in the fifth, two scoring, and a Nick Morabito RBI single off Danny Wilkinson scored another as the Cyclones opened up an 8-1 lead. Two were charged to Rao and the third to Wilkinson.

Justin Crawford got the BlueClaws back in the game in the sixth. His grand slam right down the right field line, his third home run of the season, cut the lead to 8-5. It was the first grand slam hit by the BlueClaws since Kendall Simmons on August 16th last year against Asheville.

Brooklyn added a run in the eighth and held off Jersey Shore for their second straight win in the series.

Crawford had three hits, and finished a double shy of the first cycle in BlueClaws history. Andrick Nava had two hits for the BlueClaws as well. Wilfredo Lara and Chris Suero combined for five runs scored for Brooklyn, without a hit - Lara walked and scored twice and Suero three times.

Jimenez (2-7) took the loss while Jowelmy Ramirea (2-1) gave up one run in five innings to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for Jersey Shore.

