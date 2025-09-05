Big. Moment. Braedon.
Published on September 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
Watch the first round of the 2025 NLL Draft on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1pm ET.
Exclusively on NLL+
