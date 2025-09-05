Big. Moment. Braedon.

Published on September 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







Watch the first round of the 2025 NLL Draft on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1pm ET.

Exclusively on NLL+







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 5, 2025

Up Next: Thunderbirds Ready for Next Chapter in Draft History - Halifax Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.