BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN! Asotui Eli I CFL

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Canadian offensive lineman Asotui Eli hauls in the TD pass from Zach Collaros in his home province of British Columbia







Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.